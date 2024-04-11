News
Adelabu says Nigeria will generate 6,000MW electricity in six months
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said on Thursday the country would generate 6,000 Megawatt (MW) of electricity in the next six months.
The minister, who spoke on a Channel Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the current administration was determined to solve the problems facing the power sector.
He added that the country currently generates and transmits over 4,000MW.
Adelabu said the government has sought the support of experts and stakeholders on problems of the power sector and proffer solutions.
He said: “We are currently at a little over 4,000MW today. We are working tirelessly day and night to ensure that we are able to ramp up generation to 6,000MW for the first time in the history of this country.
“We have an installed capacity of 13,000MW across the hydropower plants and the thermal plants. But for certain reasons, we have not been able to generate more than a little over 4,000MW. But we are going to change the narrative in this administration.
“In the next six months, Nigerians should expect not less than 6,000MW of power generated; and this 6,000MW will be successfully transmitted to Nigerians and it will be distributed to Nigerians.”
