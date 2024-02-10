Ondo socialite, Adelabu machetes wife to death, commits suicide

A petrol station owner in Ondo State, Mr. Sesan Adelabu, on Friday macheted his wife to death and committed suicide after that.

The socialite, who is the owner of an Emirate filling station in Akure, drank sniper, an insect-killing substance after he killed his wife in the Alagbaka area of the state capital.

The remains of the couple have been deposited in a morgue in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

She said the command had commenced an investigation into the matter.

She added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladapo, had ordered the homicide section to take over the case.

The spokesperson said: “On February 9, a distress call was received by men of the Special Protection Unit of ‘A’ Division, Akure, over the alleged murder and suicide of a socialite and petrol station owner, Sesan Adelabu, and his wife Bolu Adelabu.

“The officer attached to the deceased in his house in the Alagbaka area in Akure received a call from the deceased’s child around 6:00 p.m. asking after his father, because he was not picking up his calls.

“The policeman while trying to inform his principal discovered he was faced down and lifeless in the toilet while his wife’s body was found on the bed with multiple cuts suspected to be machete cuts on her head and face.

“Meanwhile, an empty container of sniper was also found at the scene.

“Investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and the scene cordoned off to enable police to do the needful.”

