Two dead, 2 others injured in Ogun auto crash

Two persons died and two others were injured in a lone accident along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Anthony Uga, confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday.

He said three men and a woman were in the Mitsubishi SUV involved in the accident.

He said two men died in the accident while a man and the only woman in the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.

Uga said: “The corpses were taken away by family members of the victims, while the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.”

He added that a mechanical fault that led to loss of control of the vehicle was the most likely cause of the accident.

The sector commander advised motorists to always check their vehicles and ensure that they are in good condition before taking to the roads.

He also implored motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

