Metro
Two dead, 2 others injured in Ogun auto crash
Two persons died and two others were injured in a lone accident along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr. Anthony Uga, confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday.
He said three men and a woman were in the Mitsubishi SUV involved in the accident.
He said two men died in the accident while a man and the only woman in the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries.
READ ALSO: Four die in Ogun lone accident
Uga said: “The corpses were taken away by family members of the victims, while the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.”
He added that a mechanical fault that led to loss of control of the vehicle was the most likely cause of the accident.
The sector commander advised motorists to always check their vehicles and ensure that they are in good condition before taking to the roads.
He also implored motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...