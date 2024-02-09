Police arrests six suspected armed robbers in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested six suspected armed robbers in the Utako area of the city.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

She said the suspects were arrested 7 during a coordinated operation in an uncompleted hospital building on February 7.

According to Adeh, a locally- made pistol, two live cartridges and wraps of substances, suspected to be marijuana were recovered from the suspects.

She said the suspects were from states bordering the FCT.

“A further investigation about the recovered ammunition led to the arrest of the leader of the robbery syndicate, who is an ex-convict.

“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr. Benneth Igweh, had pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to making Abuja a hell for criminals and ensuring the safety of all,” the spokesperson added.

