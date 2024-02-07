Police in Ebonyi nab 17 suspects for kidnapping, murder, others

In a major sweep, the Ebonyi State Police Command apprehended 17 individuals on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, for alleged involvement in crimes ranging from kidnapping and murder to motorcycle snatching and robbery.

Sharing details of the arrests at a press briefing, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu highlighted the command’s recent “breakthroughs.”

He said the suspects were arrested in various locations in connection with crimes such as murder, kidnapping, robbery, and motorcycle snatching, among others.

Read Also: Rivers APC tackles Fubara, wants gov to account for over N144.2bn allocation

Ukandu explained, “We have gathered to inform you, the press, of the recent achievements and progress made by the command through intelligence-driven and community-oriented policing.

“Following the murder of one Chinese Eziulo, and the kidnapping of Michael Eziulo, and Linda Eziulo, the command, under the leadership of CP Augustina Ogbodo, launched an aggressive manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Intelligence led operatives of the command to the trailer park in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, where two individuals, suspected to be behind the crime, were apprehended.

“Marked dollar notes paid as ransom were recovered from the suspects. The total money paid for ransom was N40 million but we were able to recover some,” Ukandu said.

The police spokesman also said that some other suspected kidnappers, who invaded the premises of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkwagu, on December 24, 2023, were arrested.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now