Police intercepts bags of Indian hemp at Lagos Jetty

Police operatives in Lagos on Wednesday intercepted some bags of substances, suspected to be Indian hemp at a Jetty in Ojo area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lagos, said one suspect was arrested in the operation.

He said detectives from the tactical squad in Ijaniki intercepted the substances while on a morning patrol around Ajangbadi area of the state.

Hundeyin said: “The team trailed one white Mercedes Benz mini truck to Ilufe Waterside Jetty, Alaba International, Ojo.

READ ALSO: Police rescues three children locked up in Lagos home

“The operatives discovered that a large quantity of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp in sacks were being off loaded from a flying boat.

“One suspect (43, with name withheld), alleged to be the driver of the truck, was arrested. A total of 1,040 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp in 30 sacks were recovered.

“The suspect alleged that one man, simply identified as Ifeanyi, contacted him to convey the substances from Waterside Jetty to Alaba International Market, Ojo, in Lagos.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort is on to track and arrest the said Ifeanyi.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now