Police rescues three children locked up in Lagos home

Police operatives in Lagos have rescued three children allegedly locked up in a room at Agodo-Egbe in the Ikotun area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said the children who were between the ages of two and four years were locked inside by their grandmother identified as Fatimo Ganiyu.

Hundeyin said: “At about 4 pm on Wednesday, information was received at Ikotun Police Division that three children, a girl and two boys between the ages of two and four, were locked up by their grandmother, one Fatimo Ganiyu, around Agodo Egbe, Ikotun.

“The DPO immediately led a team of anti-crime detectives to the scene, and the children were rescued and taken to the station.

“They were looking malnourished and unhealthy. The suspect was arrested while the infants were transferred for proper treatment and care. The investigation is ongoing.”

