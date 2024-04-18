Two men sentenced to death for armed robbery in Osun

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi of the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, on Thursday, sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder in the state.

The convicts, Wasiu Afolayan (36) and Kola Adeyemi (34) were arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, attempted robbery, armed robbery, possession of firearms, and murder by the police.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

In his judgement, Justice Oyebiyi held that the prosecution had proved the charges against the convicts beyond reasonable doubt and convicted them accordingly.

The state’s prosecution counsel, Mr. Bewaji Adeniji, told the court that the convicts committed the offences in December 2018 at No. 16, Oke-Onitea, C.A.C area of Osogbo.

He said Afolayan and Adeyemi laid siege in the area to rob some residents of the community.

READ ALSO: Osun Police probe headless corpse found near govt building

He said: “Afolayan was arrested at the scene of the crime while police investigation led to the arrest of Adeyemi at Ikire.

“The duo sometime in November 2018 robbed residents at No. 3, Oduola, Street, Igbona area in Osogbo and carted away valuable items.

“A resident of the compound, Olaniyi Adewale, was shot dead in the operation.”

The offences, according to Adeniji, contravened provisions of Sections 1(1), (2), and 3 (a)(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now