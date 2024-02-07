Driver slumps on wheel, dies in Osun accident

An unidentified driver of a mini commercial bus on Wednesday died in an accident on the Olaiya overhead bridge in Osogbo.

An eyewitness, Mrs. Funmi Adeyemo told journalists that the bus veered of the road and collided with a vehicle parked on the roadside after the driver slumped on the wheel.

She added that some passengers were seriously injured in the accident.

“One of the passengers attempted to take control of the bus before it collided with a Toyota Corolla car parked on the roadside.

“I saw people shouting as the vehicle lost control, but a female passenger managed to steer the vehicle down the bridge before it collided with a vehicle parked on the highway,” the eyewitness added.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Henry Benamaisia, confirmed the accident.

He said the injured passengers had been taken to hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the driver was deposited at the morgue in the same hospital.

