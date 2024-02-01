Politics
Osun APC debunks rumour of division over 2026 governorship ticket
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun on Thursday dismissed claims of crisis in the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.
There were reports on social media that a group in the Osun State APC has been rooting for one of the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and the Executive Director of Marine Operations at the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Lekan Badmus, to fly the party’s flag in the next election in the state.
However, in a statement issued in Osogbo, the APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, urged the party members to discountenance fabricated stories by faceless groups alleging a crisis in the party over the choice of candidate for the 2026 governorship election.
READ ALSO: Osun APC sues Adeleke for appointing PDP member as OSIEC chairman
He described the claims as the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Lawal stressed that the PDP had become jittery in recent times because of the rising profile of the APC in Osun State.
“Those behind the hatchet job have failed woefully in their mission to cause disaffection and rancour within the APC in Osun,’’ he added.
