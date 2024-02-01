Four candidates step down for APC ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Kaduna

Four political parties have stepped down for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Jesse David Tanko ahead of Saturday’s bye-election in Chikun Constituency of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The quartet are – Zipporah Samuel Bijeh of Accord Party, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, David Sunday, his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Idris Inuwa, and David Ogah Batholomew of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The spokesman for the four candidates, Mr. Idris Inuwa, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing on Thursday in Kaduna.

Inuwa said of all the candidates contesting for the State House of Assembly, only one of them would emerge winner at the end of the day, hence their understanding to step down and support the APC candidate.

He said: “Given the sterling leadership qualities so far expressed by Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna State, we believe that with APC at the State House of Assembly, lobbying for projects and other things that will benefit our people will be easier to get.

“Hence our decision to come together to support the APC candidate to victory in the election on Saturday.

“We entered the contest to represent Chikun for our people to enjoy the dividends of democracy and among the candidates and we believed APC candidate can do that.

“So we felt the need to support him to win the election.

“Governor Uba Sani has so far demonstrated unparallel commitment to develop the state and carry everyone along as we need a House member to be in the same political party with the governor for easy enjoyment of the dividends of democracy in our constituency.”

Saturday’s bye-elections will take place in six constituencies covering seven local government areas including Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Kachia, Kagarko, and Kauru.

The exercise will take place in 1,114 polling units in the six constituencies with 639,914 registered voters.

