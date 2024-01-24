INEC rules out recruitment of ad-hoc staff for bye-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the recruitment of new ad-hoc staff for the February 3 rerun and bye-elections in the country.

The INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity Department, Mrs. Mary Nkem, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said the commission would use its permanent staff for the elections.

The director said: “We are not opening any portal for recruitment of ad-hoc because we are not taking new ad-hoc staff.

“The commission has decided to use its members of staff within the affected states. If they are not enough for certain categories in any state, we will source from nearby states.

“But for the Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), we are going to use the National Youth Service Corps members serving within the state.”

Nkem said the commission was ready to conduct credible elections in the affected states.

“We have held meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners to brief the commission on how far they have gone in their preparations and if there are challenges to be addressed.

“We have conducted the ToT at the headquarters here in Abuja and training of the personnel also commenced in states on Tuesday,” she added.

INEC will conduct elections in nine states across the country on February 3 to fill vacant seats in National and state Assemblies.

The seats became vacant following the death and resignation of some lawmakers at national and state levels.

