Kwara Assembly passes 2024 budget, reduces it by N3.7bn

The Kwara State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state’s 2024 budget of N292.7 billion.

The approved budget was N3.7 billion or 1.25% lower than the N296.4 billion budget Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq presented to the Assembly on December 14, 2023.

In the budget, the lawmakers increased the capital expenditure to N180.2 billion from N178.905 billion originally proposed by the executive.

However, the recurrent expenditure was reduced to N113.8 billion from N116.4 billion presented by the governor.

READ ALSO: Gov Abdulrazaq presents 2022 revised budget of N187.5bn to Kwara Assembly

The budget was passed after the parliament considered the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation presented by its chairman, Mrs. Arinola Fatimah Lawal at the plenary in Ilorin.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Assembly, Yakubu Salihu, expressed optimism that the budget would impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

He, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Kareem, to prepare a clean copy of the budget for the governor’s assent.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now