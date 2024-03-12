2024 Budget: Another N500m largesse for ‘senior Senators’ scandal rocks Senate

The Senate, was on Tuesday, plunged into a rowdy session, as the Point of Order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, was hijacked by an escalation by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe representing Cross River North.

Adeola, an APC Ogun West senator, had raised a point of order against the allegation by former Senate Deputy leader and Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central

Ningi had raised the alarm of N3 trillion Budget Padding in the N28.7trillion 2024 Appropriation Act and that the budget passed by the National Assembly for 2024 fiscal year is N25trillion while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7trillion.

The Senators were divided on the matter, as they took turns to speak on the floor of the Senate, but more revelations confounded the matter, when Jarigbe, a PDP senator said some senators got N500 million each but he did not get it.

“All of us are culpable. Some so-called Senior Senators here got 500M Naira each from the 2024 Budget, I am a ranking Senator and I didn’t get anything. No Senator has a right to accuse Senator Ningi,” Jarigbe said.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio however tried to restore calmness on the floor.

How the latest allegation will pan out at the Senate, which has continued to be rocked by scandals is yet to be seen.

