Arsenal survive Spurs fightback to secure vital win

Arsenal put up a fine performance in London to secure a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur im the Premier League.

The Gunners, who are looking to win the Premier League at the expense of Manchester City, survived a late fightback from Tottenham.

With the win, Arsenal go four points clear at the top of the Premier League, with second-placed Manchester City facing Nottingham Forest later in the day.

Arsenal took ruthless advantage of Spurs’ defensive flaws to establish a three-goal lead by half-time.

An own goal from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, a second by Bukayo Saka and a third goal from Kai Havertz saw the Mikel Arteta side cruising after 38 minutes.

But in a game of two halves, Tottenham put up a spirited fightback as Christain Romero pulled one back in the 64th minute before Son Heung-Min converted a spotkick on 87 minutes.

The hosts pushed for a late equalizer but Arsenal stood strong and held on to all three points to keep their title pursuit very much alive.

Arsenal’s 3-0 lead after 38 minutes is the second quickest 3+ goal lead in a Premier League North London derby by either side, behind only Arsenal’s 3-0 lead versus Spurs in September 2021 after 34 minutes.

In another Premier League clash played concurrently, Bournemouth thrashed Brighton 3-0.

