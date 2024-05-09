EU urges X to clarify reduction in content moderation resources

The European Union (EU) has the micro logging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify the reduction in content moderation resources, citing concerns about disinformation.

In response to worries about misinformation ahead of the June European elections, the EU reportedly ordered X to justify a reduction in content moderation capacity on Wednesday.

Under a rule that cracks down on illicit information online, the EU opened an investigation into US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s X, the former Twitter, in December. This demand is a component of that investigation.

Following the revelation in an April transparency report that X has reduced its staff of content moderators by “almost 20 percent” since an October 2023 report, the European Commission stated that it was seeking further details regarding X’s “content moderation activities and resources.”

It further stated that X has lowered the moderators’ “linguistic coverage within the European Union from 11 EU languages to seven.” To turn over “detailed information and internal documents,” it instructed X.

The EU also wants more details about; “risk assessments and mitigation measures linked to the impact of generative AI tools on electoral processes,” the commission said.

