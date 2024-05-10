Tech
REVEALED: Real reason Jack Dorsey stepped down from Bluesky board
Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of social media platform Twitter, has revealed the real reason he stepped down from the board of Bluesky, a social media project he assisted in starting.
Recall that the announcement by Dorsey that he is leaving the board of Bluesky garnered media attention, given that he was among Bluesky’s most well-known backers.
The company also announced in a statement that it was actively seeking a replacement for Dorsey in a development, which got tech enthusiasts curious as to what could have motivated the recent resignation, given the announcement of it.
READ ALSO:Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from the Board of X alternative Bluesky
Dorsey has now opened up about the real reason he decided to step down from the board of Bluesky in a recent interview with Mike Solana of Founders Fund.
One of the reason he provided for stepping down from the board of Bluesky was because the company was becoming a corporate entity, independent with its board, stocks and other vestiges.
The content filtering on Bluesky, which was different from his plans and altered the platform’s reputation for banning, was another important factor in Dorsey’s decision.
“This is literally repeating all the mistakes we made as a company,” said Dorsey
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...