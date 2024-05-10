REVEALED: Real reason Jack Dorsey stepped down from Bluesky board

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of social media platform Twitter, has revealed the real reason he stepped down from the board of Bluesky, a social media project he assisted in starting.

Recall that the announcement by Dorsey that he is leaving the board of Bluesky garnered media attention, given that he was among Bluesky’s most well-known backers.

The company also announced in a statement that it was actively seeking a replacement for Dorsey in a development, which got tech enthusiasts curious as to what could have motivated the recent resignation, given the announcement of it.

READ ALSO:Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from the Board of X alternative Bluesky

Dorsey has now opened up about the real reason he decided to step down from the board of Bluesky in a recent interview with Mike Solana of Founders Fund.

One of the reason he provided for stepping down from the board of Bluesky was because the company was becoming a corporate entity, independent with its board, stocks and other vestiges.

The content filtering on Bluesky, which was different from his plans and altered the platform’s reputation for banning, was another important factor in Dorsey’s decision.

“This is literally repeating all the mistakes we made as a company,” said Dorsey

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now