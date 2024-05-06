Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down from the Board of X alternative Bluesky

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of social media platform Twitter, has formally resigned from the board of Bluesky, a social media project he helped to set up.

The announcement by Dorsey that he was leaving the Bluesky board has garnered media attention, given his status as one Bluesky‘s most well-known backers.

The company announced in a statement that it was actively seeking a replacement for Dorsey.

“With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience,” Bluesky said on its platform.

In November of last year, Bluesky, which gained support from Dorsey as a substitute for Twitter/X, attained two million users.

Dorsey’s financial and project launch contributions were acknowledged by the corporation.

“Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on ‘atproto’, the decentralised protocol we have built,” the company announced.

