Microsoft is creating a new AI model to compete with OpenAI, Google —Report

American multinational corporation and technology company, Microsoft, is developing a new in-house AI model known as MAI-1, which seeks to rival the capabilities of Google and OpenAI.

Microsoft’s aim to establish its dominance in the AI space includes MAI-1. According to Reuters, the model is being created internally and is intended to be as sophisticated and large-scale as AI models like OpenAI and Google.

The report, which cited two Microsoft employees with knowledge of the endeavor, says that Mustafa Suleyman, the former CEO of AI firm Inflection and co-founder of Google DeepMind, is supervising the new model.

The model’s precise function is yet to be established and will be contingent upon its level of performance. It has been reported that Microsoft plans to present the new paradigm at Build, the developer conference, as early as this month.

The size of MAI-1 is remarkable since the model is anticipated to have 500 billion parameters, which is a huge increase over Microsoft’s prior AI products. This complexity necessitates a significant amount of processing power and resources for training.

