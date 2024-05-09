Bwala tackles Obi over comments on Microsoft’s exit from Nigeria

Former Adamawa State senator, Daniel Bwala, has joined Reno Omokri in condemning former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, over his criticism of the imminent closure of Microsoft’s African Development Centre in Lagos.

Obi had on Wednesday, raised concerns about the closure of the Centre which would come with an attendant job losses.

“The recent announcement of Microsoft Nigeria to its workers about shutting down its innovation center in Lagos and cutting 200 jobs is deeply troubling. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive economic reforms in Nigeria,” Obi had written on his verified X account.

On Thursday, Bwala, a former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, took to his own X handle to lampoon the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

“It is really funny how you pick up garbage anywhere you can find one and throw it at the federal or state government as if you yourself just appeared from the cloud like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky,” Bwala said.

“But it’s very easy for you to do that because of the quality or lack thereof of your gullible followers called Obidients who would never filter anything that comes from you, they would swallow it, even if it is as toxic as a poison. Rhetoric, Rhetoric, Rhetoric…” he concluded.

