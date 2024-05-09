Taraba laments neglect by FG as weeks-long power outage lingers

Taraba State, has been plunged into darkness for the past two weeks, crippling daily life and frustrating residents.

The state government which lamented what it said was neglect from the federal government, even as it issued a desperate plea for assistance, acknowledging their helplessness in resolving the issue.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, announced that four power transmission line towers along the Jos-Gombe 330kV line were vandalized and will cause power disruption in some states across the North East subregion, including Taraba.

Taraba State Commissioner for Energy and Economic Development, Naomi Agbu, who spoke Thursday, also told residents of Jalingo, the state capital, to continue to endure as there is no definitive date for power restoration.

She said, “This issue is a federal matter, and I want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously. We have been working tirelessly with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to address the situation.

“We have also contacted the Minister of Power, and we are yet to get positive feedback for the weeks of blackout in a state capital such as Jalingo in Nigeria.

“The lengthy time to respond to this matter is concerning as it shows complete neglect by the FGN to Taraba state and the region.

“If there is one thing we have all learned in the past few days from the response time to faults and the priority of the heads in the sector, it is that the network to the North-East region is vulnerable.

“The outcry for a robust plan such as the North-East ring circuit as contained in the proposal of TCN expansion plan to connect the North-East to the South of Nigeria should be implemented by the FGN immediately.

“As a Ministry of Energy and Economic Development to Taraba state residents, I urge all to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals observed near transmission line towers or electrical facilities attempting to vandalize any infrastructure.”

The lack of electricity has significantly impacted residents and businesses. Essential services like hospitals and water treatment plants are struggling to function. Daily activities have been severely disrupted, with residents resorting to alternative and often expensive sources of power, such as generators.

Businesses, particularly those reliant on refrigeration or internet access, face significant losses. The disruption to economic activity is likely to exacerbate existing challenges in the state.

Public frustration is mounting, with calls for swift action from authorities.

