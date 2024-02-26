Police rescues 40 kidnapped persons in Taraba

Police operatives in Taraba have rescued 40 kidnapped persons in the Yorro local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Iloyanomon, told journalists on Monday in Jalingo that the rescue operation was carried out with local hunters who were familiar with the terrain.

He said the kidnappers’ den was located atop the Gongomaliki Mountain from where they looked out for security operatives and launched attacks.

According to him, the victims were abducted from Dilla, Lanko, and Gampu communities in Yorro LGA, and Dekko and Kotsensi communities of Monkin B ward in Zing LGA.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 20 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

The CP said: “We deployed another strategy of using the local hunters and vigilantes who dislodged them, neutralised some, and rescued 40 victims.

“The police operatives at strategic locations arrested 10 suspects who were fleeing the mountain.

“The hostages were taken to the police clinic in Jalingo for examination and treatment after they regained freedom.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now