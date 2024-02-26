Court adjourns ex-NIMASA DG, Babajauro’s money laundering trial to May 22

Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned the trial of a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Haruna Babajauro, for alleged money laundering till May 22.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Babajauro alongside two others on a 19-count charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of N304.1 million.

The other defendants are Dauda Bawa and Thlumbau Enterprises Limited.

The judge fixed the date following information from the defence team that its counsel had already applied for a fiat to the court’s chief judge for the previous judge to continue with the case.

When the case was called, Mr. Abbas Mohammed announced an appearance for the prosecution, while Mr. V.C. Maduagwu, announced an appearance for the defendants.

The defence counsel first apologised to the court for the absence of the defendants because they could not make it from Jos.

He said the defendants had always been available for their trial.

The defence counsel informed the court that the matter was partly heard before a former judge, Justice Tijani Ringim, was transferred out of the Lagos division.

Justice Ogundare adjourned the case till May 22 for a report on the fiat.

