Nigerian govt arraigns Ladi Adebutu, others for alleged money laundering

The Federal Government on Tuesday arraigned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, for alleged money laundering at the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

Police had last year accused Adebutu and other members of the PDP of criminal inducement during the election.

They were arraigned on a seven-count charge of money laundering and other offences.

The force alleged that the PDP candidate ordered through his bank the issuance of 200,000 preloaded Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Verve cards with N10,000 and distributed the same across the state with the criminal intention of inducing voters on election day.

Adebutu was later charged to court alongside six other people but he sneaked out of the country for months and returned in December 2023.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, had earlier made an oral submission for the withdrawal of prior information supplied and substituted the same with amended information.

The lead counsel to the defendants, Chief Gordy Uche (SAN), did not object to the application.

While all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, the lead counsel pleaded with the court to allow the 2nd, 5th, and 10th defendants to continue to enjoy bail on earlier terms.

He then prayed the court to grant Adebutu bail on self-recognizance, saying he came to the court of his own volition.

Although the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), did not object to the application, he disagreed with the self-recognizance clause.

Justice Abiodun Akinyemi granted Adebutu bail in the sum of N1 million with a surety in the same sum.

He adjourned the case till Wednesday for hearing.

