Adebutu rejects Ogun tribunal’s verdict, heads to Appeal Court

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) governorship in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu has rejected the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal.

The three-member panel led by Justice Hamidu-Kunaza had on Saturday upheld Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

Justice Hamidu-Kunaza, who read the judgement, held that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.

He added that Abiodun was qualified to stand as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and his subsequent announcement as the winner of the election by INEC was in order.

However, in a statement issued on Monday in Abeokuta by the Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, the PDP candidate described the judgement as unexpected, disheartening, and a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Adebutu stressed that he had been left with no choice but to exhaust all the available legal options, including an appeal at the Appeal Court to claim his stolen mandate.

The statement read: “We firmly believe in the principles of democracy, transparency, and the rule of law. It is with these principles in mind that we entered into the legal process to seek justice for the people of Ogun State whose mandate was stolen.

“Our commitment to this course remains unwavering, and we will exhaust all available legal avenues to ensure that the will of the people is upheld, justice prevails and the mandate is retrieved.

“Regrettably, the tribunal chose to focus on mere technicalities and the use of English rather than engage in a thorough examination of the glaring evidence presented.

“We submitted substantial evidence that raised serious questions about the conduct of the election, even marked ballot papers and we are confident that a closer examination of this evidence would have revealed the true nature of the irregularities and discrepancies that occurred during the election.

“Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu assures the good people of Ogun State that we will not be deterred by this setback. We will continue to fight for the rights and aspirations of our supporters and the citizens of our dear State. Our determination to see justice served will not be shaken by this judgment, and we will take this matter to the appellate courts to seek a more equitable and just outcome.”

