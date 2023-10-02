Tribunal upholds Fubara’s election, dismisses APC, LP, APM’s petitions

The Rivers State governorship election petition tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, challenging Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

This followed the APC’s decision to withdraw the petition against the governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 20 declared Fubara as the winner of the election after he polled 302,614 votes to defeat Cole, who scored 95,274 votes in the exercise.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Magnus Abe, and his Labour Party counterpart, Beatrice Itubo, garnered 46,981 and 22,224 votes respectively.

The tribunal had also dismissed the petitions filed by Itubo and the Allied People’s Movement (APM) candidate, Innocent Ekwu.

