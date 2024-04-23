‘African drama’ – Ganduje dismisses purported suspension from APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday described his purported suspension from the party by some individuals in his Kano State ward as an African drama aimed at causing distractions.

Ganduje said this when he received members of the Forum of the States APC Chairman in Abuja.

The APC ward executives in Ganduje ward, Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State had earlier this month suspended the former governor following a move by the state government to arraign him in court for alleged corruption.

He said: “This is African drama, and it is not leading political parties to anywhere, there is no doubt that what happened was a distraction but we assure you that our party cannot be distracted or diverted.

“We are focused, we know where we are heading to, we know our objectives and we know how to achieve them.

READ ALSO: Another court stops enforcement of Ganduje’s suspension from APC

“That is why we have the president, more state governors, and more senators in our party, and more are coming into our fold.”

He charged the state chairmen to remain focused, saying the party under his leadership had introduced innovations to make it a strong institution.

Earlier in his remark, the Secretary of the Forum of APC State Chairmen, Mr. Alphonsus Okadigbo, said the visit was to identify with Ganduje and affirm their support for him.

He said: “We are here to show loyalty and solidarity to your leadership and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and to tell members of the public that we are solidly behind you.

“We are sure that you are on course on the steps you have taken to reposition our party and to take it to greater heights.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now