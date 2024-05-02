Politics
Ex-Katsina governor, Ibrahim Shema, joins APC
A former Katsina State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Shema ruled Katsina from 2007 to 2015 under the PDP.
He was registered at the Shema Ward party office, Dutsin-ma local government area, and was issued an APC membership card by the party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Daura.
The membership card’s serial number is 26551.
READ ALSO: Katsina ex-SSG dumps APC for PDP
Aliyu-Daura commended Governor Dikko Radda and former governor Aminu Masari for their roles in Shema’s defection.
He, therefore, assured the former governor of equal treatment just like any other party member.
The Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Jabiru Abdullahi-Tasuri, presented the membership card to Shema on behalf of his principal on Thursday in Dutsin-ma.
In his remarks, Shema said he joined the APC to contribute to the development of the state and the country in general.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...