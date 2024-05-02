Ex-Katsina governor, Ibrahim Shema, joins APC

A former Katsina State governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shema ruled Katsina from 2007 to 2015 under the PDP.

He was registered at the Shema Ward party office, Dutsin-ma local government area, and was issued an APC membership card by the party Chairman in the state, Alhaji Sani Aliyu-Daura.

The membership card’s serial number is 26551.

Aliyu-Daura commended Governor Dikko Radda and former governor Aminu Masari for their roles in Shema’s defection.

He, therefore, assured the former governor of equal treatment just like any other party member.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Jabiru Abdullahi-Tasuri, presented the membership card to Shema on behalf of his principal on Thursday in Dutsin-ma.

In his remarks, Shema said he joined the APC to contribute to the development of the state and the country in general.

