Katsina ex-SSG dumps APC for PDP

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Inuwa, who lost in his bid to secure the APC governorship ticket in the state, announced his defection to PDP while addressing his supporters on Sunday in Katsina.

The ex-SSG said he took the decision after a series of consultations with his supporters across the state.

Inuwa claimed that he has been sidelined in all APC activities in the state.

He said: “If you could remember, during the APC governorship primary election in the state, we know all that happened at that time, and at the end, a winner was declared.

“We accepted defeat and we promised to support the party’s candidate, after which he visited me and I promised him all the necessary support.

“But unfortunately, since then, I have never been contacted for any function related to the progress of the party in Katsina State. They sidelined us from the party.

“This is a clear indication that we are not respected as bonafide members of APC while some people went on saying that they can win elections even without us.

“With this development in the party, we cannot continue in this situation, therefore, myself and all my supporters in the state resolved to leave the party and support the PDP.”

Inuwa directed his supporters across the state to register with PDP and handover his campaign offices to the party.

