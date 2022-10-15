APC to appeal disqualification from Adamawa governorship election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State on Saturday declared its intention to appeal the nullification of the state’s governorship primary by the Federal High Court, Yola.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka had on Friday declared the nomination Aisha Ahmed Binani who won the party’s primary election held in the state on May 26 as invalid and unlawful.

The judge, who made the declaration while ruling on an application filed by the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, held that the nomination of Binani contravened Section 85 (5) of the Electoral Act.

The development means APC will not field a candidate in next year’s governorship election in Adamawa.

The APC Secretary in the state, Raymond Chidama, confirmed the development to journalists at the end of the State Working Committee (SWC) meeting in Yola.

He expressed optimism that the Court of Appeal would set aside the lower court’s ruling.

Chidama said: “Let me confirm to you that we will appeal the Federal High Court, Yola, ruling. The party rejects totally, the refusal of the court to order a fresh primary for us to fill the post for a candidate in the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, we would proceed to a court of appeal immediately, to press for our demands. We appeal for calm among our party faithful, and our supporters to remain loyal, and committed so as not to allow disaffection among their followers.”

