ONDO: Ex-gov Mimiko’s brother, Abbas, emerges as governorship candidate of ZLP

Abbas Mimiko, a brother of Segun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, has won the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship ticket for the state’s November 16 election.

Recall that Segun Mimiko was the state governor from 2009 to 2017. He has since defected to the Labour Party (LP).

The national secretary of the party, Yahaya Wakama, who spoke to newsmen after declaring Abbas winner of the primary election in Akure, the state capital, boasted that ZLP was ready to take over the leadership of the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (AP).

He said: “As we choose our governor today let us bear this in mind, while he will be our torchbearer, he cannot achieve anything by himself he will need us.

“So, we must all roll up our sleeves. The journey has begun and the work has started. No one can be a bystander and indeed no one should be a bystander.

“We must have all hands on deck. That is the only way we can achieve our desired results.

“Let me remind us however that the days ahead will be even more demanding and disturbing

“The signs of what we should expect are already here, the harassment, attacks and economic strangulation are some of the weapons that the ruling party will wield in their attempt to prevent the people’s will. But we cannot give up.”

Speaking on his victory, Abbas noted that if elected as the state governor, he would focus on reengineering the education, health, economy and security sectors of the state.

“We are a force to be reckoned with in this election, we will ensure food security, and within a year of our being in the office, we will have a surplus of food in Ondo state.

“Former Governor Mimiko is supporting my ambition. I am happy that I am coming out because he knows I will build on his achievements,” he said when asked if he has the support of his elder brother.

