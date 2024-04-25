Lagos govt to investigate Indian school for allegedly denying Nigerians admission

The Lagos State government says it will launch an investigation into allegations that an Indian school located in the Ilupeju area of the state had been discriminating against Nigerians by refusing to admit students who are not Indians.

The alleged discriminatory act of the Indian Language School was brought to public knowledge after an X user with the handle @DejiAdesogan, exposed the school in a post which read:

“The Indian school in Ilupeju only admits Indians. You need an Indian passport for enrollment.

“My experience with the Indian international school in Ilupeju dates back to when my school had a debate competition with them in 2009.

“I discovered there were only Indian students. I was curious as to why because my school was also an international school and run by a foreign embassy with primarily expatriate kids and few Nigerians. Then I was informed their passport was a prerequisite for admission.”

READ ALSO: Chinese commerce chamber breaks silence, denies restricting Nigerians from Abuja supermarket

The post which went viral had many Nigerians outraged with some demanding that the school should be closed down or sanctioned.

Reacting to the situation on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said the state Ministry of Education would carry out an investigation to ascertain what was going on in the school.

“The Lagos State government frowns at any form of discrimination in whatever guise or disguise,” Omotosho said in a statement.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is in the second term of his administration and in everything he has done, he has not discriminated against anybody irrespective of religion, colour or affiliation. I’m not sure the ministry of education has gotten a complaint from anybody but if what you’re saying is true, it is not in our character.

“The ministry of education will investigate the matter,” he emphasized.

This is coming on the heels of a Chinese supermarket located within the China General Chamber of Commerce located along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the FCT, which was busted for barring Nigerian citizens from shopping in the mall.

The supermarket was promptly closed down by the Federal Competition via Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in response to a viral video where Nigerians were allegedly being discriminated against and denied access to the supermarket.

