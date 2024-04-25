News
Court adjourns Emefiele’s trial for alleged procurement fraud to June 24
Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday adjourned till June 24 the trial of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former CBN governor for alleged procurement fraud.
The matter was adjourned on the prosecution’s request.
Although Emefiele was absent in court, he was represented in court by his defence counsel.
The judge, however, asked why he was absent in court.
He said: “Because you have a letter of adjournment from the prosecution does not mean the defendant should not be in court.”
