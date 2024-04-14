Rep member queries continued detention of Kanu, when Emefiele, Sowore, Igboho are all free

The House of Representatives member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Obinna Aguocha, has urged President Bola Tinubu to utilise his office to secure the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally.

Aguocha, a member of the Labour Party (LP) in the House, in a statement he personally issued in Abuja on Saturday, gave a number of reasons why Kanu should be allowed to breath the air of freedom.

He argued that there was no longer a justification for Kanu’s continued custody after he had been granted bail in the past, especially when the likes of Godwin Emefiele, Omoyele Sowore, and Sunday Igboho who also got bails at different times are now free.

“I hereby appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, to use his esteemed office to ensure the unconditional and immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu as a gesture of goodwill towards the peaceful development of the South East and the well-being of Ndi Igbo,” Aguocha said.

The lawmaker also frowned at what he termed the disparate treatment that is being meted out to Kanu compared to other accused citizens.

“Is there one set rule for other Nigerians from different zones and another for Igbo’s within the South East zone?” he queried.

He therefore noted that by advocating for Kanu’s unconditional release, he is equally echoing the sentiments of many in the South-East that justice should be equal for all citizens.

The embattled IPOB leader has been in detention since he was arrested and extradited from Kenya in 2020 on terrorism charges, but despite a number of judgements granting him bail in different courts, the Nigerian government and the Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to flout the orders of the courts by refusing to release him.

