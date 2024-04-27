News
IPOB tells Justice Nyako to step down from Kanu’s case
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday, asked Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to step down from the case of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
The activist is standing trial for alleged terrorism and treasonable felony before the judge.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group alleged that Justice Nyako has been “compromised” by the Federal Government.
IPOB insisted that Nyako would not deliver a fair judgment as she was under considerable pressure from the federal government to convict Kanu and send him to prison.
The statement read: “The global family of IPOB demands that Justice Binta Nyako step down from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. Nyako is already compromised because the Federal Government of Nigeria is pointing a gun at her head to jail Kanu to free her husband and son from their EFCC case.
“IPOB will never allow the Federal Government to use our leade as bait to entice Nyako to carry out their ugly agenda. Kanu cannot be sacrificed to save the corrupt and treasury looters. Kanu has not committed any offence known to the law. His only offence is that he is championing Biafra’s self-determination movement.”
