‘Stop taking advice from mad men at Upper Iweka’, Omokri tells Obi

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has once again, called out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his comments on the recent decision of technology giants, Microsoft, to close down its African Development Centre located in Lagos.

The company had announced the decision to close down the office which would lead to a loss of over 500 jobs.

Though no reason has been advanced for the impending closure of the ADC, industry experts say it may not be unconnected with the unfavourable economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration which has seen businesses suffer, while many foreign conglomerates have been forced to close shop and leave the country.

While reacting to the news on his X handle on Wednesday, the former Anambra State governor blamed government policies for the closure of the ADC as well as other business concerns that have closed down and left the country.

“It also raises serious concerns about our business environment for investors. And this has become a stark reminder of the obstacles faced by both local and international businesses operating in Nigeria, including regulatory hurdles, and an uncertain business environment,” Obi had said in one of his posts.

However, Omokri who had vowed to attack Obi at every opportunity, took to his X account on Thursday to lambast the LP chieftain for airing his personal views on the issue.

He said Obi lied and misrepresented the facts for his gullible followers, and urged the former presidential candidate to stop listening to mad men at Upper Iweka, a popular location in Onitsha, in reference to Obi’s confession during the 2023 campaign that he got a valuable advice from a mad man.

“Again, Peter Obi lied. The downsizing by Microsoft is not a result of unfavourable economic conditions in Nigeria or “challenges and broader issues plaguing the Nigerian economy”, as Mr. Obi Gbajuelistically asserted,” Omokri wrote.

“Rather, it is a company-wide decision affecting staff numbers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

“However, in his rush to escalate every bad news about and against Nigeria, Peter Obi refused to research his claims. Hopefully, he will stop taking advice from madmen at Upper Iweka.

“For example, four months ago, Microsoft laid off 1,900 people in the U.S. Before that, they laid off 10,000 employees due to falling revenues.

“In addition to these 12,000 job layoffs in the U.S., Microsoft also laid off staff in multiple European countries, including the U.K., where the firm has 6000 staff and has laid off 6%, and Ireland, where 70 staff were laid off.

“In total, Microsoft has laid off 18,000 employees worldwide in the last one year. And just three days ago, they shut down multiple locations in America, Europe and Asia.

“Peter Obi is just a bitter loser using his opportunistic Onitsha market trader ‘sense’ to market any perceived bad news about Nigeria in a desperate but failing bid to revive his failed Presidential ambition.

“But Nigerians know that a man who could not even build one nursery school in eight years as Anambra Governor, talk more of primary, secondary or university, is unlikely to build Nigeria even if he mistakenly becomes President.

“If a woman has a miscarriage tomorrow, Obi will rush to social media and say, ‘Ehen, you see? I told you this government is bad!’ That is how desperate he has become.”

