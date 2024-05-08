Bwala joins attack train on Peter Obi, slams ex-gov for criticising cybersecurity levy

Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has joined those attacking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for criticising the recently introduced cybersecurity levy.

Bwala, a former Adamawa State senator who has been hobnobbing with President Bola Tinubu in recent times, took to his X account on Wednesday to allege that the former Anambra State governor “is full of misinformation and has no idea what to share.”

Obi had in a series of tweets earlier in the day, accused the Tinubu government of imposing more hardship on Nigerians with the new levy.

“The introduction of yet another tax, in the form of Cybersecurity Levy, on Nigerians who are already suffering severe economic distress is further proof that the government is more interested in milking a dying economy instead of nurturing it to recovery and growth,” Obi had said.

“This does not only amount to multiple taxation on banking transactions, which are already subject to various other taxes including stamp duties but negates the Government’s avowed commitment to reduce the number of taxes and streamline the tax system,” he added.

READ ALSO: NLC rejects CBN’s cybersecurity levy

But Bwala who had also suggested that Nigerians needed to adjust to the current harsh economic realities in the country as all Tinubu’s policies would yield fruits in the near future, said Obi’s governance record shows only rhetoric, falsehood and misinformation.

While responding to a post made by Obi where he spoke about his speech at a joint session of students at two Universities in the United Kingdom, Cambridge University and Anglia Ruskin University, Bwala claimed Obi had no idea to share, alleging he misled churches during the last general elections.

“But you know you don’t have any idea to share now. Your governance record shows only rhetoric, falsehood and misinformation. Nothing excites you more than causing division, hatred and bigotry,” Bwala wrote.

“Even the churches you misled during the elections and after you lost the election you abandoned have now known who you are, have abandoned you and have moved on. Do you want me to count them?”

