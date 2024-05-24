SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians descend on Soyinka for ‘unfairly criticising’ Peter Obi

Respected Nigerian laureate and literary icon, Prof. Wole Soyinka has incurred the wrath of Nigerians as he has been accused of unfairly criticizing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in an interview on Thursday.

In the said interview, the playwright was quoted as saying he hoped that Obi will not contest the next election in 2027 as his performance in the 2023 election showed that he and his team were not fit to govern Nigeria.

The erudite icon went on to accuse Obi of controlling the online trolls responsible for the insults directed at him and other prominent figures who raised critical questions about the party’s campaign during the electioneering period.

When asked about Obi’s chances in the next presidential election in 2027, Soyinka said:

“I hope for the sake of the nation that he (Obi) doesn’t express interest in the next election because for me as a leader. If there was any proof that he was unfit to lead that country, it’s in the conduct which he encouraged among his followers.”

Speaking on attacks and insults from Obi’s supporters who are popularly known as “Obidients“, the Prof said:

“It has to do with education. I didn’t read all these insults by Obidient Movement but of course, some links were sent to me, especially when facts were ‘being manufactured’.

“When I read these things, I was disgusted. There’s no other word for it. I really was disgusted and I know that it was orchestrated.

“I know that there is a relay mechanism, which is triggered into action by those who control what we call the trolls of the Internet, and so my disgust and contempt.

“I just went about my business, you know, because nobody, anybody on this earth who thinks they can stop me telling the truth as I see it needs to have his or her head examined. It’s as elementary as that.

“But it is depressing to see those who wanted to be political leaders encouraging that kind of action, that kind of attitude in the youth. And my mind went to the expression, ‘They don’t know what they’re doing’. Those who sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.”

However, the perceived denigrating of the former Anambra State governor did not sit well with many Nigerians who took to X to express their disappointment with Soyinka.

Popular investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, a known supporter of Obi was the first to fire the salvo in a post on his X handle, @David Hundeyin, where he said,

“I have it on excellent authority that the only thing that Wole Soyinka has against P.O. is the fact that Obasanjo supports him, and he hates Obasanjo.

“If you know Wole Soyinka, you know that the whole world is divided into who he likes and who he has a grudge with. If he likes you, you can commit 1st degree homicide on national TV, and he will issue a statement in support of you.

“If he has a grudge against you, you can cure cancer, end poverty in Africa, and bring peace to the Middle East, and it won’t matter to him. Nothing matters to him except his loyalties and his grudges.

“So whenever he opens his mouth to start with these stunts, you should be aware that he is not thinking about Nigeria and its future at all. Wetin concern 89 year-old grandpa with future?”

Veteran entertainer and advocate of the masses, Charly Boy, also chimed in on the issue with harsh words for Soyinka.

@AreaFada1

“We of the CharlyBoy “BOYS COMPANY” made up of several ethnic groups, wan advise Uncle to focus on the poor suffering masses than antagonizing our Heroes.

You use to be a hero once upon a time to millions until,

The man in you Died.

“Uncle Wole Soyinka, you say you get problem with Nnamdi Kanu’s Biafra agitation because of him disrespectful and inciteful language and you also have problem with Peter Obi too.

“But oga, that na your own wahala, not ours or theirs. Shebi You sef be rebel for your time, wetin make you feel say you don righteous pass now?

“Abeg, you no get any moral right to dey talk on top matter for this country again like before, bcos we know who dey sponsor you.

Being free no be about who dey locked up and who no dey.

“Make you talk about the current hardship wey people dey face for this country, like you use to before before, long long time ago.

“Make your mouth sharp like e sharp for Jonathan tenure.

History beckons, one year don pass ooo.

“Uncle Soyinka still dey speechless on him view on Tinubu administration. He wasted no time before calling for Jonathan head to roll.

“You just dey criticize Kanu because e dey talk raw truth?

> You no like him boldness and the way e dey present truth?

You dey inside the class of political correctness, na why you see am as disrespectful.

Inciteful?

“No! Na awareness e dey create, and the awareness na correct one.

“Instead make you focus on the yeye government wey dey oppress everybody, you dey here dey criticize person wey dey speak out. Abeg, park well. Ur Yeye don too dey smell!

@agaracha1

President.

Charlyboy Boys Company.”

Other Nigerians also took to the X platform to disagree with the prof.

@FirstLadyship

“Wole Soyinka told the media he’ll only speak when Tinubu has clocked 1 Year. But he had all the bad things to say about GEJ.

“Guess what? He crawled out of the hole today. You know what he did? He blamed Peter Obi & his team

Alas; the man died! Wole has taken a regional position

@Onuwa

“The sudden and swift descent of the once revered professor into the abyss of intellectual nothingness is epic and utterly disappointing. The once revered literary icon is now dancing naked in the market square to the sacrilegious tunes of Emilokan. Sad!”

@Dudu

“Petrol is N850

Dollar/Naira is N1500

Interest rate is 26.25%

Food inflation is 40.53%

Foreign Brands are leaving

TOTAL took $6b Investment to Angola.

“Let’s not even talk about the Youth Unemployment. But none of these could bother Wole Soyinka. His problem is Peter Obi & his team

@Dbest101

“No wonder I wan even ask wetin Obi do am? Wole no even bother about the downwind of the nation due to the certificate forge that imposed him self on the nation but Obi how does this correlate ? Just bcos of grudge against Obj.

@amadisergio

“Of all the problems plaguing naija with the emergence of this administration. Soyinka still had a way to tag Peter o?Obi.

@Novieverest

“This means that Wole Soyinka’s education is a waste. If you hate people based on what you have against someone else, then you aren’t educated enough.

@Omatune

“A man whose legacy is built on lies will have nothing good to say about a man who has a verifiable truthful legacy. Wole Soyinka is embittered by Peter Obi’s popularity and personality…. something he wishes he had and has.”

@Ugonna_Jay

“This man has never criticised this government. All he does is insult Obi and anything he stands for. Wole Soyinka really fell off.”

@DanielRegha

“Wole Soyinka is entitled to his opinions about Peter Obi & the LP, but I’m yet so see him criticize the present govt or those currently in power which speaks volumes. For someone who’s highly respected, his bias is glaring for all to see. With his voice he can help start serious conversations.”

@Hiimiyator

“Wole Soyinka is afraid of Peter Obi’s popularity and even though is getting to 90 years he’s afraid of my principal of contesting & winning the 2027 elections.

Has Wole commented on the price of fuel or the hardship Nigerians are going through? Now we know who our enemies are.”

@TrendwithOla

“I now understand why they call Prof. Wole Soyinka Professor Gbajue. It’s really shameful to hear from someone like him that Peter Obi is unfit to lead Nigeria.

“Tinubu Amoda Ogunlere he sold to Nigerians, what has he been able to do? @officialABAT can’t score 2/100. Apparently, the worst President Nigeria ever had.

“I just don’t want to sound too rude, grey hairs at times sha e get as e be o.”

@Style_Broda

“It’s Tinubu that did 1 year in office but it’s Peter Obi Wole Soyinka is talking about.

“Why are they so bitterly obsessed with a man EFCC has no single corruption case against, why?”

