‘Are We Truly Democratic?’, Peter Obi asks on Nigeria’s Democracy Day

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, on Wednesday, issued a thought-provoking statement urging national reflection.

Commemorating 25 years since the annulled 1993 election, widely seen as a watershed moment for democracy, Obi posed a central question: “Are we truly democratic?”

Obi made his stance known via a lengthy statement posted on his official X handle, on the occasion marking the country’s Democracy Day.

This direct challenge cuts to the heart of Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to solidify its democratic foundations. While the country has transitioned from military rule, concerns persist about corruption, electoral irregularities, and the responsiveness of government to the needs of the people.

Obi’s invocation of Socrates’ famous dictum, “the unexamined life is not worth living,” emphasizes the need for honest self-appraisal. He argues that after a quarter-century, it’s time to critically assess Nigeria’s democratic journey. This introspection, Obi suggests, is essential to identify shortcomings and chart a course correction.

He said, “As our dear nation marks Democracy Day today, commemorating 25 years of striving to be a democratic country, the fundamental question for all of us remains: Are we truly democratic?

“An unexamined life is not worth living, so it is now time to re-examine what we have been doing over this quarter of a century.”

The statement is likely to resonate with Nigerians yearning for a more robust democracy. It taps into a growing sentiment that the current system falls short of its ideals. Whether Obi’s call to action translates into concrete steps towards a stronger democracy remains to be seen. However, his intervention has undoubtedly injected a vital question into the national conversation as Nigeria navigates its complex democratic landscape.

Here is the X post: https://x.com/PeterObi/status/1800780337208754372?t=xoHUUTlcfXCcR08l-ppVpA&s=19

