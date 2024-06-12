Politics
Edo 2024: LP’s Sen Imasuen says shocker awaits APC, PDP
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, yesterday boasted that a shocker awaits the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Asue Ighodalo, and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, ahead of the September 21 Edo State governorship election in the state.
Imasuen, who represents Edo South Senatorial District under the platform of the Labour Party (LP), stated this when he spoke with Journalists in Abuja.
The Senator claimed that while the candidates of the PDP and APC rely on either state or federal power, the candidate of Labour Party, Olumide Akpata, SAN, is relying on power of the electorates.
He said: “The candidate of the PDP being the ruling party in the state, is relying on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the party structure to deliver him just as his counterpart in the APC is relying on federal power to win the election but the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpsta, is with the electorates and by extension enjoying the power of the people.
READ ALSO: Ganduje boasts APC will win Edo governorship election
“He is the most formidable candidate among the three and even out of the entire 16 candidates of the various political parties contesting for the election. The Labour Party candidate by his pedigree and connection with the electorates across the three senatorial districts in the state cannot be stopped from winning the election.
“The electorates in Edo State gave it to the Labour Party in the 2023 General election, particularly the Presidential and the one that brought me to the Senate. They will surely do it again in September during the gubernatorial election by voting for the peoples candidate, Olumide Akpata.
“Defeat is already staring them in the face, leading to pulling down of billboards of the Labour Party candidate and tearing of posters. Unfortunately, for them, the election will not be won by brigandage but by the power of the electorates.”
