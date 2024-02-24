Ganduje boasts APC will win Edo governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, boasted on Saturday the party would win the September governorship election in Edo State.

Ganduje stated this when he presented the certificate of return to the APC governorship candidate in the state, Monday Okpebholo.

A member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa was initially declared the winner of the February 17 governorship primary supervised by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma-led governorship primary election committee.

However, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) upturned Idahosa’s election and declared the election as inconclusive.

Uzodinma was also replaced as committee chairman by the Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu.

In the rescheduled election on February 21, Otu declared Okpebholo as the winner of the exercise after he got 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

Okpebholo currently represents Edo Central at the National Assembly.

In his remark on Saturday, Ganduje urged other aspirants to work with Okpebholo to ensure the party’s victory in the state.

He said direct primaries were held in 192 wards in the state with records and video evidence, adding that Okpebholo was declared the winner because he got the highest votes.

“The full cooperation, harmony, and unity of all aspirants and members of our party is all we need to win Edo in the coming election now that the primary is over.

“The party has a product that is refined, well packaged, and sellable to the electorate in the person of Okpebholo and is therefore ready to win Edo,” the former Kano State governor stated.

