Ganduje invites Gov Yusuf, others to join APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday invited the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to join the party.

He offered the invitation while addressing the party’s stakeholders in Kano.

The Supreme Court on January 12 affirmed Yusuf’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

The governor represented the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the poll.

Ganduje said: “I am appealing to Governor Yusuf along with his members from the NNPP to defect to the ruling APC at the national level to ensure massive political growth of the state.

“We are also working very hard to ensure more members of the National Assembly from Kano State and others from other political parties to join hands with the progressives as doors of the party remain open for all.

“We will provide an enabling environment for all defectors for the overall political growth of our party and state.

“I want to assure the good people of Kano state that the federal government will continue to initiate policies and programmes that will enhance the well-being of the people.

“I also want to assure you that there is a move for other governors from various political parties to join our party.

“Very soon some governors and members of the National Assembly from other political parties will join the APC.”

The former Kano State governor said the APC in the state had accepted the Supreme Court judgment in good faith and saluted President Bola Tinubu for his love for the party.

He said APC would create a strong avenue that would unite its members and give room for more people to join the party.

The former governor stressed the party stakeholders had also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his support and love for Kano.

”The door of the APC is open to wooing new members to the party across the country and in Diaspora as a group or individual level, because of the good governance and sound promises of the party.

“So, to enhance unity, progress, and development of Kano state, the stakeholders’ meeting expressed commitment to continue to pursue the path of dialogue with individuals, associations, or political parties ready to join the APC,” he added.

