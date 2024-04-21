More trouble for Ganduje as another APC ward faction suspends him

Despite the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), nullifying the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje by 12 ward chairmen in the Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State, another faction of the party in the same council has announced the suspension of the former state governor with immediate effect.

The new faction of the party which announced Ganduje‘s suspension at a press conference on Sunday, claimed they were the authentic leaders of the party in rhe council and as such, had the right to suspend Ganduje.

Addressing newsmen during the parley, Secretary of the faction, Ja’afar Ganduje, who spoke on behalf of the executive members, insisted that Ganduje remains suspended on account of anti-party activities.

READ ALSO:Kano court judgement on Ganduje faulty – APC

He also alleged that the APC national chairman had failed to pay his statutory dues to the party for many months and further blamed Ganduje for contributing to the factionalisation of the party at the ward level which, according to him, had brought the party to disrepute.

“We are the authentic executives of Ganduje ward and we have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed a new suspension on Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for series of reasons,” the faction’s Secretary said.

“First, we have suspended Dr. Ganduje’s membership for creating internal conflict among party members at the ward level.

“Another major reason why the authentic executives resolved to suspend Ganduje is the issue of anti-party activities he generated during the 2023 elections which resulted to the party’s failure in the state,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now