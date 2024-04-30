Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s suspension May 27

Justice Usman Na’Abba of the Kano State High Court on Tuesday adjourned till May 27 hearing of three applications seeking the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The applicants Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani-Barguma, had through their counsel, Ibrahim Sa’ad, filed a Motion Ex-Parte together with 13 paragraph affidavit in support and a written address dated April 16 sworn to by Barguma.

The applicants, who claimed to be the chairman and Secretary of APC in Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area Kano State, urged the court to grant an order of interim injunction restraining Ganduje from parading himself as APC chairman.

The APC National Working Committee, the party’s State Executive Committee and Ganduje were listed as respondents in the suit.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel to the applicants, Mr. Ibrahim Sa’ad, informed the court that he was served with the counter affidavit by the respondents on Tuesday morning in court.

He said: “We ask for another date to enable us respond to the application.”

Ganduje’s counsel, Mrs. Lydia Oyewo, told the court that she was not served with the court processes.

She said: “The applicants did not comply with the order of the court directing them to serve all the respondents with all the processes.

“We have not been served so we could not file any processes before the court. We are appearing out of respect to the court.

“This matter is an intra-party matter and the court has held severally to even to the apex court that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear and determine intra- party matters that has to do with leadership, membership and discipline of members.”

The judge had on April 17 directed parties to maintain status quo ante in relation to the suspension of Ganduje from the APC by the Ganduje ward executive committee pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

