Kanu’s lawyer exonerates Interpol in arrest of IPOB leader in Kenya

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has exonerated the Interpol in the arrest of the Biafran agitator in Kenya and his extradition to Nigeria.

Kanu was arrested in the East African country on June 19, 2021, and extradited to Nigeria to face trial for alleged treason after he had jumped bail in 2017, after an invasion of his home by the military in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia in Abia State, with fingers pointing at the international police.

The then Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, while speaking on the arrest, said Kanu was “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services”.

His brother, Prince Kannuta, who revealed details of the arrest in a statement, had said:

“Kanu had arrived in Kenya and settled down in a house. On June 19, 2021, he drove himself in a car to the international airport to meet a person arriving in the country for a high-level IPOB meeting.

“He drove into the underground parking lot at the airport and was arrested before exiting the car.

“He was taken to a house and brutalised for 8 days while the Nigerian authorities perfected.”

However, Ejimakor, in an interview on Tuesday, said the Interpol had no hand in his arrest and extradition.

“Interpol once again denies any role in MAZI NNAMDI KANU’s infamous rendition,” he said.

“This belies the initial claims by certain government officials that Interpol was involved.

“And aspects of the media had then gone to town with the evident falsehood. All should now be guided.”

