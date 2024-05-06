Simon Ekpa, IPOB disagree on sit-at-home for Biafra civil war heroes

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in-Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has disagreed with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on a date for a sit-at-home in the South-East in honour of Biafran heroes and heroines who lost their lives during the 1967-1970 Civil War in Nigeria.

IPOB had last week, declared May 30 as a day for the sit-at-home day across the South-East to honour Biafrans who died during the civil war.

In a post on its X handle, the group urged Biafrans all over the world to remember to mark the day with rallies wherever they are.

“On May 30th, 2024, Biafrans all over the world will observe this solemn day with rallies in cities and capitals round the globe.”

But in a counter statement on Sunday, Ekpa however, said the sit-at-home would commence from 29th to 31st May, 2024, and would last l three days to enable Biafrans vote for the Liberation of Biafra.

Ekpa explained that it would be worthless to honour the fallen heroes without Igbos casting their votes for the Libration of Biafra.

He said: “There will be sit-at-home in Biafraland on the following dates to enable Biafrans to vote in the last phase of stage one self-referendum voting.

Giving a breakdown of event that will herald the three-day sit-at-home

“29th May, 2024, sit at home and vote; 30th May, 2024 Biafra Day sit at home and vote; 31st May, 2024 sit at home vote.

“In addition, the Biafra Republic Government in Exile is not a political pressure group, unlike others who only agreed to sit at home on May 30. BRGIE is very proactive, and we channel all our efforts towards the Liberation of Biafra by every means necessary, so you are not just sitting at home on the 30th but using that to cast your vote.

“The civil war only ended on pages of newspapers but have not ended physically, militarily, politically and structurally.

“Nigeria has been fighting Biafra from 1970 till date. So, it is not enough to observe the sit-at-home only to remember heroes while heroes continue to fall from Nigeria’s army bombardment in 2024.

“Since the war has not ended in reality, we will use this May remembrance to further the Liberation of Biafra by making sure Biafrans participate in the voting process. I urge Biafrans across Southeast, South-South to vote for Biafra Liberation.”

