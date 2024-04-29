Simon Ekpa claims Nigeria sent two suicide bombers to eliminate him

A self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in-Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa has alleged that the Nigerian government sent two suicide bombers to eliminate him in his Finland base.

The controversial Biafra agitator who raised the alarm on his verified X account on Monday, however, said the suicide bombers were apprehended in Denmark before they succeeded in entering Finland to carry out their mission.

He wrote: “The two suicide bombers who were sent by the Nigeria terrorist @HQNigerianArmy to bomb themselves in Finland couldn’t enter Finland,” Ekpa who is the leader of breakaway IPOB-Auto Pilot group wrote.

“Their journey ended in Denmark and they have returned to their safe haven, the sh*thole and terrorist country.

“Our enemies must understand that BIAFRA restoration is the mandate Chukwu Okike Abiama & no man can STOP it, the more you try the more you’ll fail.

“Chukwu Abiama has signed that BIAFRA must come, in the coming days or weeks a lot of confusion will be in the enemies camp.

“They will continue to fail because the spirit of Biafra land is with us. Those that died on the course of this freedom are awake to back us up.”

