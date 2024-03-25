Ekpa says Tinubu, Uzodimma, Soludo, service chiefs, others wanted for terrorism in S’East

In what seemed a joke, self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in-Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has reacted to his being declared wanted by the Nigerian government by also declaring President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as wanted persons in the South-East.

In the list he released on Sunday via his verified X account, the controversial Biafra agitator, operating from Finland, also declared wanted the governors of Imo, Anambra and Enugu states, Hope Uzodinma, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Peter Mbah respectively, as sponsors of terrorism in the region.

Also included in Ekpa’s list are “all South East Senators and House of representatives members, except Chief Chinyelugo Imo, all GOCs of Nigeria within Biafra territory, and all CPs within Biafra territory.”

The Nigerian Army Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had, on Friday, declared Ekpa alongside 96 other persons as wanted for their alleged roles in terrorism and violent crimes in the country.

A list of names and pictures of those declared wanted released by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.Gen. Edward Buba, had included Ekpa, as well as another factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Chika Edoziem, amongst others.

But while reacting to his being declared wanted, the Finland-based Ekpa took to his official X account to also declare Tinubu, Shettima and the others wanted.

In his post, Ekpa stated that Tinubu, Shettima and the others he listed were behind the insecurity in the South-East region and as such, are persona non-grata in the zone.

He added that the inclusion of his name in the terror list released by DHQ was dead on arrival as he has nothing to do with Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Ekpa responds to military’s wanted list, claims IPOB version soon to be released

“The Biafra Government hereby declare the following terrorists and sponsors of terrorism as a persona non grata in Biafra territory until declaration and beyond.

“They are:

1. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state

2. Soludo of Anambra State

3. Mbah of Enugu State

4. All Service Chiefs

5. Illegitimate President Tinubu

6. All South East Senators and House of representatives members, except Chief “Chinyelugo Imo”

7. All GOCs of Nigeria within Biafra territory

8 All CPs within Biafra territory.

9. Illegitimate VP Shettima

“The above sponsors of terrorism, ethnic cleansing, killing and wanton destruction of lives and properties of Biafrans must be arrested anywhere you see them within Biafra territory.

“A more detailed names of the sponsors of terrorism in Biafraland and their accomplices will be released soon.”

In other posts, Ekpa said:

“The declaration of Simon Ekpa wanted by @HQNigerianArmy is dead on arrival like Dodo. I call on Biafra Defence forces to intensify their defence against terrorism in Biafraland,” he wrote.

“The Biafra government will not challenge the declaration of the Prime Minister of Biafra Simon Ekpa wanted by @HQNigerianArmy in any Nigeria court.

“There is no court of competent jurisdiction for the Biafra government to challenge such frivolous declaration.

“We are not part of Nigeria by all ramifications and therefore will not validate any of their nonsense in any Nigeria law court.

“The declaration of Simon Ekpa wanted was because BRGIE had set a date for the Biafra declaration of the restoration of the independent state of Biafra on 2nd December,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now