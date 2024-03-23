S’West, S’South excluded as Nigerian military declares Simon Ekpa, 96 others wanted

In a move aimed at curbing violent extremism, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared 97 individuals wanted.

The list includes suspected terrorists, insurgents, and others linked to violent crimes across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba released the names and pictures of the people via a memo on Friday.

A prominent figure on the wanted list is Simon Ekpa, identified as a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The DHQ has not disclosed the specific charges against Ekpa or the other individuals, but they are likely connected to ongoing security threats within Nigeria.

This announcement follows previous actions by the Nigerian military. In November 2022, when authorities declared 19 bandit leaders wanted, offering a ₦5 million (around $12,000 USD) bounty for information leading to their arrest. However, no bounties were announced for the individuals on the current list.

The names and pictures contained terrorists from the North East and North West as well as insurgents in the South-East and North Central. No names were included of any suspected terrorists or criminals from the South-West and South-South zones.

A total of 43 persons were declared wanted in North West Zone ravaged by banditry, among which are: Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka ; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero ; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi ; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

In the North East ravaged by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists, 33 persons were declared wanted.

Some of them are Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule .

Also, a total of 21 Insurgents and violent criminals were declared wanted in the southeast and North Central Area.

They are Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma ; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour ; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple among others.

The DHQ has urged Nigerians to cooperate with security forces by providing any information that could aid in the apprehension of the wanted individuals. This development is likely to heighten tensions in the ongoing conflict between the Nigerian government and separatist groups like IPOB.

It remains to be seen whether the DHQ’s latest action will be successful in stemming violence.

