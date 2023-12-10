With bomb ability used on innocents Nigerian military must tell us when it’ll end banditry —PDP Chieftain

A former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shuaibu Miqati, on Saturday, quizzed the military on its ongoing battle against banditry.

This is in the aftermath of the bombing of Tudun Biri in Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army that killed at over 90 civilians last Sunday.

In response, Miqati voiced grave alarm over the incident in a statement on Saturday, pointing out that the military must eliminate the menace with its new capabilities.

He also expressed concern that there seemed to have been some sort of intelligence failure on the side of military operations.

“I wish to commiserate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Senator Uba Sani, HRH, the Emir of Zazzau, the Chairman of Igabi Local Government Area as well as the entire citizens of Kaduna State, particularly the families of those affected by the unfortunate incidence.

“Now that we are aware of our military’s capabilities to launch such an attack, Nigerian citizens would require a definitive solution or date when bandits would be crushed by our armed forces”.

He also said, “the promises of assistance to the families of the victims and the survivors are also encouraging and welcomed. However, governments must ensure that the intended assistance is not diverted”..

Miqati further stated, “Friendly fire does occur in military operations, particularly when and where there may be intelligence failure. This is not peculiar to our society. Although the incidence appears to have some level of carelessness and/or recklessness, human and/or machine errors are known to occur and reoccur often.

“We note with concerns the interventions of governments to conduct a full-scale investigation, which should not and must be limited to the incidence but should include the source of the Drone, ie UAV, the suppliers, the maintenance as well as the operations of the machine.

“We appreciate the level of concern shown by various government agencies, organisations, and functionaries since the unfortunate incident.”

